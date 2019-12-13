Bond set at $1 million for former Deacon George Brignac in child rape case

George Brignac was arrested on Friday and charged with child rape. (Source: NOPD)
By Chris Finch | December 13, 2019 at 1:02 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 1:02 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A criminal court judge set bond at $1 million for former Catholic Church Deacon George Brignac. The 82-year-old entered a not guilty plea on Friday morning (Dec. 13) at Orleans Criminal Court.

He was booked into jail at 12:23 p.m. on a charge of first-degree rape.

Brignac was formally charged by an Orleans grand jury yesterday for the aggravated rape of a child.

Orleans District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said the abuse began in 1978 when the child was an altar boy at Holy Rosary Church.

If Brignac makes bond he will have to be fitted for an ankle monitor.

His next court hearing is Jan. 6.

