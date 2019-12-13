Bruce: After A Foggy Start-Spotty Showers-Then A Drier weekend Ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Following a foggy start, cloudy skies will stick around to close out the work week. Some spotty rain will be possible in the afternoon as highs climb into the mid 60s.
We can look forward to an amazing weekend, though. Highs will reach the upper 60s Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Then, sunny skies will help us climb to the mid 70s on Sunday.
Our next chance for rain is with a strong cold front on Monday. The timing of the rain looks to be for the second half of the day during the afternoon continuing into the overnight hours. Once this front clears the area on Tuesday, cold conditions will return with highs near 50 and lows near freezing north of the Lake.
