Cam Jordan among defenders missing Thursday’s practice

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints defense was without some key pieces at Thursday’s practice. Linebacker Kiko Alonso (quadricep), defensive end Cameron Jordan (abdomen), and safety Vonn Bell (knee) all were out.
Defensive starters Marcus Davenport and Sheldon Rankins were placed on injured reserve earlier this week.
On the offensive side of the ball linemen Andrus Peat (forearm) and Terron Armstead (ankle) didn’t practice.
Tight end Jared Cook (concussion), linebacker A.J. Klein (knee), fullback Zach Line (knee) and offensive lineman Will Clapp (elbow) all were limited.
