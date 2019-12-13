Comment Period Opens for $3.2 Billion Levee Lift Program

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
A public comment period opens today on a $3.2 billion plan to keep local levees up to 100 year storm standards for the next 50 years. If authorized, the plan would be partially funded by local government and the corps but there are major hurdles.
13 years after the federal government spent $14 billion to build a comprehensive metro levee system and it’s time for major upgrades.
"It’s not a surprise. it's something we knew since we started construction in 2006, that future levee lifts would be a requirement," said Bradley Drouant, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The corps has just opened a 55 day public comment period on a 300 page plan to begin lifting levees, that face a double threat from subsidence, and rising oceans.
"The studies project a relative sea level rise of 1.8 feet over a 50 year period of analysis," said Drouant.
The goal will be to maintain the levees at a height that's high enough to withstand the type of hurricane that's projected to hit our area, once in 100 years.
"Anytime a structure is built on our soil, it will compact, and load the soil that's there, more than it would have been," said H.J. Bosworth, P.E., with Levees.org.
The corps says subsidence is an issue for levees across the system, but it might not be as big a problem on older levees like one off Carrollton Avenue.
"Older levees will require fewer lifts than a new levee built post Katrina," said Drouant.
That's because soils near the river, are more compact, than those in areas further away.
"Elements built by the lakes are built on organics, and very susceptible to settling," said Bosworth.
The $3.2 billion plan would be funded through a 65% federal-35% local split, if and when Congress approves.
"The system is in great shape now, and it's an opportunity for the federal government to contribute to sustaining the system going forward," said Drouant.
The local match would be provided by the state coastal protection authority, and the local levee boards.
"Because this plan is so long, 40 to 50 years, I would think with the funding source we have now, and some small increases it could be handled," said Bosworth.
The corps will hold public meetings on the plan, next month.
The Southeast Louisiana Flood Authority is now reviewing the plan, and will discuss it at it’s January meeting. an assessment on what the local match will be, will come later.
