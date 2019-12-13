Convicted killer Rogers Lacaze, co-conspiritor of Antoinette Frank, resentenced to life in prison

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The man convicted of killing a New Orleans police officer and two siblings inside of a New Orleans East restaurant in 1995 was resentenced Friday morning (Dec. 13).
Rogers Lacaze will spend the rest of his life in prison without parole. Lacaze was in Orleans Parish Criminal Court for a post-conviction hearing after the state supreme court denied a motion for new trial. The judge re-sentenced him to life in prison without parole.
This is part of a decades long appeal process after he and former NOPD officer Antoinette Frank were convicted of the murders of NOPD Officer Ronnie Williams and two siblings.
Lacaze’s lawyers had argue during his trial 24 years ago that someone else possibly Frank's brother took part in the killings.
The District Attorney’s Office did not seek to have his death sentence reinstated so the judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole and took the death sentence off the table.
Lacaze’s mother said her son is innocent and has already spent two decades in jail. She left the court upset. After the resentencing, his attorney filed a motion asking the judge to give them a chance for parole. His attorney said at the time of the killings he had the mind of a juvenile. The judge denied that motion.
