The Extra Point Week 15

Getting down to the final few weeks of the fantasy football season, it’s important not to overthink your lineup at this part of the year. Go with the guys that have gotten you here, unless the match-up is truly unfavorable. After all, just like you’re turning to your key players in a big week, so are NFL rosters in real life.
But that said, if you are in a pinch or suffering from any injuries to your roster, there are a few less than popular names that I think will have big weeks.
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a great match-up with the Texans this week. In fact, he’s performed well just about every week since taking over the starting job. He’s had at least two passing touchdowns each of the last four weeks, with several scores on the ground sprinkled in. Houston’s in the bottom third in the league against the pass, and certainly don’t have the same pass rush without JJ Watt.
In the same match-up, I’m also a fan of Tennessee receiver A.J. Brown. He’s really come on strong as a big play guy during the second half of the season, and last week was his best yet with a season high 150 yards receiving with two touchdowns. He can be somewhat boom or bust without a huge volume of targets, but with such a high ceiling, Brown’s worth the risk.
Another receiver I like is Michael Gallup. The Cowboys draw the Rams this week, meaning their top wideout, Amari Cooper, will likely be shadowed by Jalen Ramsey. Surely, this means more targets for Gallup, who’s proven productive when the ball comes his way this year, not far behind Cooper in yards.
At running back, the name that has to be claimed on all waiver wires is Raheem Mostert of the 49ers. If you were skeptical to start him among San Francisco’s loaded backfield, don’t be anymore. Even with Matt Breida healthy last week, Mostert had more snaps than touches than Breida and Tevin Coleman. He’s the hot hand right now, and the match-up couldn’t be much better, facing Kyle Shanahan’s former team, the Falcons, in San Francisco.
Finally, and I know it’s a risk, I like Baker Mayfield’s match-up with the Cardinals. They’re one of the league’s worst secondaries, and when the match-up is this good, it’s hard to pass up. If you’re in a tough spot with someone like Mitch Trubisky, Jared Goff, or Kyle Allen as an average at best starter, you might as well take a chance on Mayfield’s big upside.
Finally, here are the guys I’d avoid. First off, any Steelers or Bills offensive players. That game has all of the makings to be a low-scoring, offensive struggle. Each roster is loaded with defensive play-makers and ranks top five in the league in total defense.
I’d also avoid Broncos quarterback Drew Lock at Arrowhead taking on the Chiefs. I know he’s the flashy new toy right now, but that stadium can be tough to play in, especially for a rookie. Even if he has a little upside against a leaky Kansas City defense, the low floor is too much of a risk.
And the no-brainer of the week, avoid any of the Bengals as they take on the Patriots. It’s just not a good match-up, at all.
