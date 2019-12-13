LSU QB Joe Burrow wins Camp, O’Brien, Maxwell awards

ATLANTA (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has won the Camp, O’Brien, and Maxwell awards.
Burrow is the Walter Camp Player of the Year. The award is voted on by coaches in the FBS, along with sports information directors. Burrow is the first LSU player to win the award.
The Davey O’Brien Award goes to the best quarterback in college football. The Maxwell goes to the Collegiate Football Player of the Year.
Burrow has thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns to lead LSU to a 13-0 season. Both are LSU and SEC single-season records. He has completed 78 percent of his passes. The LSU offense averages just under 48 points per game.
He is also the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.
