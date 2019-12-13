Member of the Saints famed “Dome Patrol,” Vaughan Johnson passes away

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Former Saints linebacker Vaughan Johnson passed away at the age of 57. Johnson was battling kidney and lung failure . Johnson was a member of the famed Black and Gold linebacking unit known as the “Dome Patrol.”
Pat Swilling, Rickey Jackson, and Sam Mills were the other members of the “Dome Patrol.” Mills passed away in 2005 from cancer.
Johnson was a member of the Saints from 1986-93. He made the Pro Bowl four times with the Black and Gold.
In 1988, 1990, and 1993 Johnson registered more than a 100 tackles with the Saints.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.