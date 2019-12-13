Rep. Cedric Richmond caught watching golf during impeachment hearing

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - During the impeachment hearing on Dec. 12, Rep. Cedric Richmond was caught watching the President’s Cup golf tournament.
C-SPAN cameras captured Richmond live streaming the tournament in the middle of the 14-hour hearing.
The Republican National Committee’s rapid response director Steve Guest tweeted the video on Thursday showing Richmond’s computer.
Guest later tweeted a zoomed-in version of Richmond’s screen showing the tournament and stated, “Zoomed in. Yep. Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond is watching golf.”
