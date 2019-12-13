Two overnight shootings leave one dead and two others injured

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating two shootings over night that left one person dead and two others injured.
NOPD responded to the first shooting around 12:35 a.m. in the 900 block of Broad Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a female with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.
Police reported the second shooting just before 1 a.m.
Officers responded to calls of a shooting in near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Claiborne Avenue. When they arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to a local hospital where their condition is unknown.
Both shootings remain under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shootings that would help investigators, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.