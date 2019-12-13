Woman arrested after stealing Christmas decorations in Terrebonne Parish

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A woman, who the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has nicknamed the Grinch, was arrested after allegedly stealing Christmas decorations from several homes.
On Wednesday, deputies received several calls from residents that their Christmas lawn decorations had been stolen.
Deputies were able to get a lead on a white Dodge pickup truck that was seen in the area at the time of the thefts. The truck was spotted by deputies around 7 p.m. Thursday traveling on Coteau Road and pulled over.
The driver, 31-year-old Nikita Raquel Terrebonne, and deputies returned to her home where they spotted a 10-foot tall inflatable snowman holding a green present matching the description of one that was reported stolen.
Deputies searched the garage of the home where they found a three-piece inflatable reindeer family with glitter, two potted Christmas trees, a projector set, large Christmas wreaths, and inflatable penguin and other decorations.
Terrebonne was arrested and booked on six counts of criminal trespass and six counts of theft.
The owners of the decorations were contacted and told that they could come to recover their stolen decorations.
