Woman killed after driving off road in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana State Police are investigation a single-vehicle crash in Terrebonne Parish that claimed the life of a woman Thursday night.
December 13, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigation a single-vehicle crash in Terrebonne Parish that claimed the life of a woman Thursday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Corral Way Drive.

According to investigators, 68-year-old Lolita Henry was traveling in a 2009 Kia Spectrum southbound on Country Drive when she attempted to turn onto Corral Way Dr. While turning, she traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a drain culvert.

She was taken to Terrebonne General Medical Center with critical injures. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

It is unknown if impairment played a part in the crash. A toxicology test is pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

