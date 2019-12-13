Zack: Sun returns for the weekend, warmer temps too

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Only one more night of this dreary weather pattern is left as we will see a nice change to the weather forecast over the course of this weekend.
Expect clouds and light showers to continue through overnight tonight. Just as any rain comes to an end, fog will likely settle back in so as you wake up Saturday morning, fog will be thick in spots.
Unlike on Friday, that fog will dissipate by late morning setting us up for a beautiful afternoon on Saturday. As the sunshine returns so will warmer temperatures as highs rise into the mid 60s. Sunday looks even better if you are fan of the warmer weather as highs surge into the mid 70s with a nice, southerly breeze picking up throughout the day.
Our next chance for rain comes on Monday as a strong cold front moves into the region. This from will come during the second half of the day which times it out right around the evening hours and the Saints game. There could be a line of storms along this front so this will be something to watch in the forecast over the course of this weekend. It then turns much colder for the middle of next week.
