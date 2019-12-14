Boil water advisory issued for Algiers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Sewerage and Water Board has issued a boil water advisory for Algiers.
Officials received reports from residents Saturday morning about low water pressure. Crews investigating the calls later discovered a water main leak near Tullis Drive and Cypress Grove Court.
The drop in water pressure prompted the S&WB to issue a boil water advisory for Algiers.
Residents are asked boil their water before consuming it or cooking with it. Those residents with compromised immune systems are also asked to not bathe or wash their hands with the water.
Water samples will be submitted to the Louisiana Department of Health for analysis. Once the samples test negative for contamination, S&WB will alert residents and the boil water advisiory will be lifted.
