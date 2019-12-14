Four arrested after shooting and stealing Asian water buffalo in Plaquemines Parish

The suspects, who are identified as 30-year-old Andrew Crawford of Braithwaite, 32-year-old Lance Siebert of Braithwaite, 35-year-old Billy Johnson of Buras and 37-year-old Randall Seibert of St. Bernard were all booked into the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center. They will be charged with theft of livestock by the Livestock Brand Commission.