Four arrested after shooting and stealing Asian water buffalo in Plaquemines Parish

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Four men were arrested Friday after they allegedly shot and stole two Asian water buffalos from a ranch in Plaquemines Parish.
The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office in a joint investigation with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry learned that the suspects killed the two buffalo and harvested the meat, hide and head of the animal.
In total, the value of the livestock that was stolen and killed is estimated at $10,000.
Posts on social media helped investigators make the arrests.
“Water buffalo fall under the bovine species as livestock. Many Louisiana farmers and ranchers raise alternative livestock. These alternative livestock, or exotics, are regulated by the LDAF,” says LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain.
The suspects, who are identified as 30-year-old Andrew Crawford of Braithwaite, 32-year-old Lance Siebert of Braithwaite, 35-year-old Billy Johnson of Buras and 37-year-old Randall Seibert of St. Bernard were all booked into the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center. They will be charged with theft of livestock by the Livestock Brand Commission.
