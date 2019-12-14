Joe Burrow arrives in NY to soak in atmosphere before Heisman Trophy ceremony

NEW YORK (WAFB) - It is LSU quarterback Joe Burrow’s time to shine, as he arrives in New York City and steps into the spotlight.
Burrow is up for what many would call the biggest award in college football - the Heisman Trophy. He will find out Saturday, December 14, if he gets to take the hardware home.
It was rainy and nasty Friday in Times Square but the Tigers’ football season, on the other hand, has been nothing but sunshine and rainbows. Burrow is leading an LSU offense that for years left Tiger fans frustrated in the big games. The Tigers are 13-0, champions of the SEC, and are in the College Football Playoff.
Burrow has thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns to lead LSU to a 13-0 season. Both are LSU and SEC single-season records. He has completed 78 percent of his passes. The LSU offense averages just under 48 points per game.
There’s been a lot talk about Burrow’s attitude. Off the field, he’s never really that cocky when talking about the opponent. But on the field, things are sometimes a little different. We’ve seen the “pageant wave” in Texas and, of course, talked a little smack at Vanderbilt as well.
“So, there’s the Joe that you guys see, that talks to you and then, there’s the Joe that steps across those white lines,” said Burrow. "And those are two different people. And my parents always said, ‘We’ve never seen that side of you off the field.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, you’ve never been on the field with me before.’ So, it’s kind of two different Joes. I just try to leave a legacy of hard work and preparation and leadership everywhere I go. And I hope I leave people with a kind taste in their mouth of me when they have memories of me. The support from everyone means a lot and I think it shows that I’ve worked very hard everywhere I’ve been.
Speaking of taste, you a boudin or crawfish etouffee man?
“Oh, I’m a crawfish etouffee guy. Yeah. Absolutely,” Burrow replied.
Burrow has already won the Maxwell, Davey O’Brien, Walter Camp Player of the Year, and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm awards. He was named the AP College Football Player of the Year, SEC Offensive Player of the Year, AP All-SEC Offensive Player of the Year, and was the MVP of the SEC championship game against Georgia.
He is such a lock for the Heisman Trophy that no one is asking about “if he’ll win it.” Instead, everyone is asking about the margin of victory. The record was set in 2006 when Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith received 91.6 percent of the votes. If Burrow wins, he’ll be the first LSU quarterback to ever do it. He’ll be the second Tiger ever to hoist the trophy. The late Billy Cannon brought the award back to Baton Rouge in 1959.
The Heisman Trophy ceremony can be seen Saturday on ESPN. It starts at 7 p.m.
____________
