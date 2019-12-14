Nicondra: Mild and damp conditions continue

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Dense fog is the big forecast issue for the weekend. Overnight Saturday into Sunday will be slightly cooler with a bit more wind so fog should not be as prominent, but it will still be thick in a few locations. A dense fog advisory begins Sunday midnight through 9 a.m.
Low temperatures Sunday morning will fall into the upper 40s north and low 50s south.
Sunday expect plenty of sun and a warmer afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures increase as we move into Monday ahead of the next cold front. Be ready for rain as the Saints play Monday night football. We will expect storms with the frontal passage late Monday.
Tuesday will see a significant drop in temperatures behind the front with low 50s for highs.
