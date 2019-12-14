NYPD officers shoot, wound man wielding ‘imitation firearm’

NEW YORK (AP) - Police say two New York City officers shot and wounded a man wielding an “imitation firearm” in the Bronx.
Authorities said at a press conference following the shooting early Saturday that the man was in critical condition.
Officers responding to a 911 call about an armed man on the street approached someone matching the description.
Police say they opened fire when he pointed what appeared to be a firearm toward the officers. He was shot in the torso.
Authorities say the object recovered at the scene was not a functional firearm. An NYPD photo shows a blade attachment.
