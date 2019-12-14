Site Representative: Proposed Destrehan subdivision on hold until inspection issues addressed

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - There is no work being done at the proposed Saints Place subdivision in Destrehan.
A representative for the site says they're waiting for guidance from an environmental engineer about a strange substance found on the property.
Greg Langley with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality says, for now, developers should limit access to the former BP Pan Am oil refinery.
"Keep the public off the area until we can figure out what's going on, what's there," said LDEQ Press Secretary Greg Langley.
A report dated November 26th indicates an inspector with the department found tarball-like substances on the site and oily runoff.
"It's prohibited to discharge that type of material into the water in the state of Louisiana," said Langley.
A day later a letter came from the Department of Environmental Quality. It suspends the developer’s coverage under the department’s storm Water Construction General Permit. That means, if some hydrocarbon product ends up in the water, they’d have to answer for it.
"They would be subject to some sort of enforcement action," Langley said.
Site representative Joey Murray tells Fox 8 an environmental engineer is set to assess the site.
It was dubbed safe for non-industrial use after extensive remediation, years back, but LDEQ still wants further sampling due to its intended use as a sprawling sub division.
“We haven’t ordered them to do that but we would like for them to do that,” explained Langley.
Fox 8 spoke to some residents not long after the project was announced, concerned about safety.
"Just do some testing. Let's just see what we're dealing with. What's the harm in that? How does that hurt anybody?" questioned resident Karen Scallan.
Yet, growing up in this neighborhood on South Destrehan, Jared Murray never questioned the surrounding industry.
"I guess living by the refineries our whole life, you just don't really think about it being a problem because it's been here forever," said Murray.
His family lived in this house when there was still a refinery on the site. Murray says he doesn't see the big deal in developing the site, especially with continued growth in the area.
For now, LDEQ reps say they're working with developers to figure out what's there.
"We just have to work out the issue with them," Langely said.
Joey Murray tells us further sampling has yet to be done. He says they will look to the environmental engineer to decide.
