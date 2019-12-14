St. James caps undefeated season with first state title in 40 years

Robert Valdez’s team breaks a 40-year drought for St. James “It feels great, it feels great man," senior running back Sean LeBeouf said after the game. “Ring us! 40 years! Look at the scoreboard! Forty years! We finally got it! I can’t even explain it! I’m not crying yet but I think I will cry! It’s an unbelievable experience to play in this atmosphere, the crowd that we have, the community that we have - the hard work we put in to get here - I can’t say anything else!"”