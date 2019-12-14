St. James caps undefeated season with first state title in 40 years

St. James caps undefeated season with first state title in 40 years
Senior defender Chase Geason celebrates with his teammates as St. James wins their first state title in 40 years (Source: Garland Gillen, WVUE-FOX 8)
By John Bennett | December 13, 2019 at 11:17 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 11:17 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - St. James won their fifth state title in school history with a 51-14 domination of Jennings Friday night in the Superdome to hoist the Class 3A trophy.

The 23-seeded underdogs started the game with a tricky kickoff they were able to recover and capitalize on with a touchdown but from there, the Wildcats ran away with the game.

Robert Valdez’s team breaks a 40-year drought for St. James “It feels great, it feels great man," senior running back Sean LeBeouf said after the game. “Ring us! 40 years! Look at the scoreboard! Forty years! We finally got it! I can’t even explain it! I’m not crying yet but I think I will cry! It’s an unbelievable experience to play in this atmosphere, the crowd that we have, the community that we have - the hard work we put in to get here - I can’t say anything else!"”

