S&WB reporting an incident at Carrollton Water Plant

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Sewerage and Water Board is reporting an incident at their Carrollton Water Plant Saturday afternoon.
Several residents in the area reported hearing an explosion at the plant just before 2 p.m.
S&WB later sent out a message on Twitter confirming an incident at the plant.
Another tweet was sent out by NOLA ready asking residents to avoid the area.
New Orleans EMS reported that two people have been transported to University Medical Center for treatment. A third person refused treatment at the scene.
Detail are continuing to develop about this incident. We will bring you the latest as it becomes available.
