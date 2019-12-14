S&WB working to repair water main break Uptown

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Sewerage and Water Board crews are working to repair another water main break in the Uptown area, the second in two weeks.
Saturday’s water main break occurred on Zimple Street in the Carrollton neighborhood.
Officials are asking residents to contact S&WB if they are experiencing low water pressure. Residents with low water pressure should call S&WB at 52-WATER to report it.
Uptown residents nearby dealt with low water pressure after a water main break last week near Tulane University. That incident prompted a boil water advisory that has since been resinded.
So far, S&WB has not called for a boil water advisory because of Saturday’s water main break.
