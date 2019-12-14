Zack: Foggy start, sun by afternoon

Monday brings our next chance for rain as a strong cold front moves into the region. Expect a line of showers and storms to move in for the second half of the day mainly by the late afternoon into the evening hours. Some of those storms could be strong but the greater severe threat looks to remain north of us. This will be something we watch going through the weekend as Monday night is Saints night this week. We turn sharply colder behind that front come the middle of next week.