Zack: Foggy start, sun by afternoon

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s a foggy start to the weekend as dense fog has developed for just about everyone but the good news is sunshine is in our not too distant future.
Expect the fog to slowly dissipate through the morning and by this afternoon we will break out in lots of sun. That will warm us nicely into the mid to upper 60s making for a wonderful Saturday at least once we get past this gloomy start.
It gets even warmer for Sunday as highs head for the middle to upper 70s and a southerly breeze begins to pick up. Now we could start Sunday with some fog but quickly that will dissipate leading to another overall nice, sunny day. Just a bit on the warm side for December standards.
Monday brings our next chance for rain as a strong cold front moves into the region. Expect a line of showers and storms to move in for the second half of the day mainly by the late afternoon into the evening hours. Some of those storms could be strong but the greater severe threat looks to remain north of us. This will be something we watch going through the weekend as Monday night is Saints night this week. We turn sharply colder behind that front come the middle of next week.
