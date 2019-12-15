Algiers Point ferry resumes service after months of delay

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Algiers Point Ferry resumed service today after nearly three months of being shut down.
The RTA announced the service will begin with the charter boat ‘Margaret Lab’.
The ferry will run every 30 minutes starting at 3:00 p.m. today and will resume regular ferry service tomorrow, Dec. 15 at 6 a.m.
For more information on the schedule & fare visit the ferry website here.
The RTA has four ferries and two of them are nearly 100 years old. The delay in service stemmed from the 100-year-old ferries needing major repairs.
