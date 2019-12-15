Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow visits teen football player at NY children’s hospital

NEW YORK (WAFB) - Several hours after hoisting the Heisman Trophy as the most outstanding college football player, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was spreading joy and inspiration to a young gridiron warrior.
Burrow visited Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital in New York on Sunday and met with Ryan Davis, 13, of New York City. Davis plays football for the Harlem Jets of NYC.
Burrow signed a football for Davis and the two spent some time together chatting.
Every year, the hospital invites the Heisman Trophy winner to visit and cheer up some of the patients.
Burrow is the first LSU player to win the Heisman in 60 years and he took home the honor in a landslide. He finished with 2,608 total points. He won by 1,846 points, which is the largest margin in Heisman Trophy history. He finished with 93.8 percent of the possible points, which is the highest in Heisman history.
Burrow received 90.7 percent of first-place votes, the highest percentage of first-place votes in Heisman history. His name was on 95.5 percent of ballots, also the most in the history of the Heisman.
