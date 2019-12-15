Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana education leaders are pushing for all high school graduates by 2029 to leave school with college credit or an industry-based credential. The state's Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and its Board of Regents adopted the goal Wednesday during a joint meeting. If accomplished, the goal would double the current achievement level. The courses are known as dual-enrollment classes. Students take college-level courses for both high school and college credit. The education department says half of the high school graduating class of 2018 earned at least one course of college credit or an industry credential. But expansion of dual enrollment offerings will come with a price tag that is currently unclear.