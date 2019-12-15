Severe weather threat developing for Monday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A line of strong to severe storms is expected to cross the state on Monday as a cold front moves through.
The Storm Prediction Center has outlined parts of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi in an Enhanced Risk for severe weather. The remainder of the area is under a Slight Risk.
All indications are that storms will organize over the western half of the state around lunch on Monday then push east through the afternoon and into the evening. The timing brings the main severe threat into Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi between 4 p.m. and midnight. North shore areas will see the threat first before it transitions to the south shore.
Damaging winds will be the greatest threat from the storms, although hail and tornadoes remain a possibility. This line will be quickly moving so a burst of heavy rain is likely but flooding does not seem likely.
If you have plans to attend the Saints game on Monday, tailgating may be mostly dry but the severe risk will quickly increase during the game and as you head home.
