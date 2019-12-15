Zack: A warm and breezy Sunday ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Morning fog has become routine as of late but a change is on the way as a strong cold front is ready to march in to start the new week.
It’s going to be a warm one today with it feeling more like spring rather than the week before Christmas. Highs will surge into the upper 70s with a mixture of sun and clouds for your Sunday. A nice southerly breeze will also begin to pick up by this afternoon.
Monday is the rain day this week with most of that rain coming along a cold front that will move in by the evening hours. Most of the daylight hours on Monday look dry before we quickly ramp rain chances up as this line progresses through the area. A severe weather risk is looking likely as this line moves in so make sure to keep it tuned to FOX 8 as you go about your Monday activities.
It turns sharply colder behind this cold front with midweek highs struggling to make it out of the 40s and overnight lows at or below freezing north/west of the lake. The city will likely avoid a freeze this week but frost certainly looks possible by Thursday morning.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.