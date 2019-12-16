Bruce: Storms Overnight May Be Strong-Windy And Colder Mid-Week

THREATS: The greatest threat to our area is strong wind, but an isolated tornado or hail storm is also possible. At this time, flooding is not a big concern, although the rain could be heavy at times. TIMING: Spotty showers are possible during the day, but the severe threat likely won’t arrive in the FOX 8 viewing area until tonight. The overnight hours pose the biggest threat, so stay weather aware with the FOX 8 Weather App. Saints fans should be prepared for the possibility of showers ahead of the game tonight and some storms following.