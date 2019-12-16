Fans react to LSU QB Joe Burrow’s Heisman Trophy

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The winner of this year’s Heisman award did not come as a surprise.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow became the 2nd tiger ever to win the prestigious trophy and did so in record fashion with over 91 percent of the first-place votes.
Josh Roberson spoke with LSU fans who say that doing things in record fashion is exactly why Burrow has become the adopted son of Louisiana.
“It means so much to everybody. I mean Burrow never thought it would be or ever wanted it to be something for him," LSU fan Robert Cannon said.
His acceptance speech was one that didn’t surprise many LSU fans. It was full of humility and modesty, although, it has been a long time since an LSU tiger has been seen hoisting that particular trophy.
“I believe that the last time you had a Heisman Trophy winner was back in the 50s when it was ole Billy Cannon, but the boy really deserved it," Randy Goodwin said.
“My last name is cannon. I grew up in north Louisiana when I moved to Baton Rouge. I knew billy I knew his brother. I worked with his brother, but it was just special to see how the Cannon family reached out to him," Cannon said.
But it’s Burrows’s leadership and toughness that cannon believes has led to this successful season.
Burrow won the Heisman by a landslide gaining 91 percent of the first-place votes which is a feat never accomplished before.
“So, five percent of the people voting, or 4.6 or something, didn’t even have him on the ballot. what are they watching?" Cannon said.
It’s hard to think of football player that has ever grabbed the hearts of Louisiana quite like Joe Burrow... except maybe one.
While the saints are too good of a team to score the number one pick in the draft, fans of Louisiana football can’t help but hope for a scenario that could one day lead Burrow to the dome.
“That guy could be here as long as Brees. He’s a capable athlete and he plays a lot like Brees," Cannon said.
