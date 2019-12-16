FOX 8 honored with two Suncoast Emmy awards, including News Excellence

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 was honored with two Suncoast Emmy awards during the 2019 Suncoast Emmy Awards, held Saturday night in Orlando, FL.
The entire station was honored with overall news excellence – the highest honor a local news organization can receive from the Emmys.
It is the second year in a row the station was honored with the award.
FOX 8′s Lee Zurik took home an award for his investigative report Cost of Choice. The investigation centered on Louisiana’s voucher program and some irregularities.
