Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees has a knack for making history when the only NFL game to watch is being played inside the Superdome. There was the Sunday night in 2012 when Brees' 40-yard connection with Devery Henderson gave the Saints star touchdown passes in a record 48 straight games. There was a Monday night last season when Brees' 62-yard TD to Tre'Quan Smith made him the NFL's all-time leader in yards passing. Brees entered this week needing three touchdown tosses against the Colts on Monday night to break Peyton Manning's career mark of 539.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jonathan Isaac had 21 points and 10 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat New Orleans 130-119, sending the Pelicans to their franchise-record 12th straight loss. Orlando center Nikola Vucevic retured from a sprained ankle to score 20 points. He played 29 minutes in his first game since Nov. 20. The Magic snapped a three-game losing streak. Jrue Holiday led the Pelicans with 29 points and eight assists.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Derrick Brown of Auburn has won the Lott IMPACT Trophy given to the nation's top defensive player who excels in both performance on the field and character off it. The senior defensive tackle received the award from Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach, California. The other finalists were Ohio State's Jordan Fuller, Evan Weaver of California and Isaiah Simmons of Clemson. Brown graduated from Auburn on Saturday. He had 50 tackles, including 12.5 for a loss and four sacks this season. Auburn will play Minnesota in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Bam Bowman had 20 points as Miami (Ohio) topped Mississippi Valley State 79-67. Dalonte Brown had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Miami (Ohio), which ended its four-game losing streak.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Amber Ramirez hit 7 of 12 3-pointers and scored 21 points and No. 21 Arkansas rolled to a 99-39 win over Northwestern State. Coming off a 50-point win, the 60-point victory was the Razorbacks' largest since winning by 61 three years ago. Erynn Barnum had 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, leading four other players in double figures. The Razorbacks, who have won five straight, shot 54% after a blistering 76.5% in the third quarter. Kira Bonner and Kalen Green had 10 points apiece for Northwestern State, which shot just 20%. The second-half numbers included 1 of 16 from 3-point range and 11 percent (5 of 38) overall.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Ryan tied his career high with a season-high 23 points as Chattanooga edged past Troy 84-80 in overtime. David Jean-Baptiste had 15 points for Chattanooga, which earned its fourth straight home victory.