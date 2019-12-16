Nicondra: Severe risk for the area Monday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Storm Prediction Center places most of the area under a level 2 slight risk for severe storms with Washington, northern Tangipahoa parishes and extreme northern Pearl River county falling into the level 3 enhanced risk. Most of the day will be dry with a breezy southerly wind. Late in the afternoon there will be a better chance for some showers, but stronger storms can be expected with the front during the late evening. Behind the front look for a dramatic drop in temperatures. Saints fan need to be prepared for both the rain and colder temperatures if you are planning on a late night celebrating a win. Tuesday highs will struggle in the low 50s with windy conditions. By Wednesday areas north of the lake will see some freezing temperatures.