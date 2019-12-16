Nicondra: Strong storms push through with front late Monday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A strong winter storm is pushing through the country bringing snow and ice north and severe weather across the south. Several tornadoes developed across central Louisiana and Mississippi and the risk will continue into the late night as the system moves south and east. The first most potent storms affected Tangipahoa and Washington Parish. The line just ahead of the front should march through the River Parishes during the late evening hours west through the New Orleans Metro Area near midnight, with Plaquemines, St. Bernard and the Mississippi Gulf Coast into the early hours on Tuesday. Tuesday temperatures will plummet with highs only in the low 50s. A freeze is expected north of Lake Pontchartrain both Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.