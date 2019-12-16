NOPD: One dead after shots fired into home on North Dupre Street

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Police responded to reports of shots fired at a home in the 1700 block of North Dupre Street. When they arrived, an adult man was pronounced dead after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.
Police responded to the incident at around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 16.
NOPD is still in the process of investigating a suspect and murder. Updates will be reported here as we receive more information.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact homicide detective Sasha Tousant at 504-658-5300.
Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111, or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
