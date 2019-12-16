Orleans Sewerage and Water Board Sends out Claim Forms as Residents Brace for Rough Weather

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Residents near the Carrollton water plant who had their windows blown out after Saturday's explosion are worried tonight about the threat of heavy rain.
many have boarded up, as they work through a sewerage and water board damage claims process.
After an explosion which some say knocked them out of their chairs and broke their windows the sewer and water board today sent out claims forms to those who have reported damage.
"I'm going to try and fix it myself, and hope they pay me for it," said Spruce St resident Willard Anderson.
94 year old Willard Anderson, has put a piece of plywood over his front window, as he braces for the possibility of heavy rains.
"I'm really concerned about it," he said.
One block away on Spruce St., neighbor Johnny Wilson says the blast Saturday afternoon knocked him back, sent pictures flying off his wall, and he worries about ear damage..
"My eardrums were ringing, I could't hear nothing for a minute I felt the impact from it," said Wilson.
Wilson says noise and residue from the turbines, and generators in front of his house is nothing new.
"They ran around and give earplugs, what the world I need earplugs in front of my house, when I can't eat a sandwich on my porch," said Wilson.
Turbine 5 shows heavy damage. And as the board investigates, a professional engineer says
the blast was likely caused by some sort of spark.
“You had the turbine heating up, with natural gas in there, and somehow a spark got in there and caused it to explode,” said engineer H.J. Bosworth, with levees.org.
Johnny Wilson says after 22 years in the neighborhood, he'd like to move.
"They can buy me out, pay me what it's worth, and let me go," said Wilson.
Willard Anderson just hopes his makeshift wooden window holds in tonight's storm.
"I don't know if it's water tight," he said.
The board says while the turbine 5 explosion diminishes the redundancy of power sources, a spokesman says, they have enough power to operate water and drainage systems using a combination of other turbines, frequency changes, generators and Entergy. If you suffered damage Saturday, they say you can reach out to their claims department, at (504 585 2252).
