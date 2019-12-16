Shelby: Severe Weather Potential Tonight

After some patchy dense fog to start the morning, all eyes will be on tonight’s forecast when a few severe storms are possible. Most of the area falls under a Level 2/5 Risk with more northern areas like Washington parish and northern Tangipahoa parish are at a Level 3/5.
THREATS: The greatest threat to our area is strong wind, but an isolated tornado or hail storm is also possible. At this time, flooding is not a big concern, although the rain could be heavy at times. TIMING: Spotty showers are possible during the day, but the severe threat likely won’t arrive in the FOX 8 viewing area until tonight. The overnight hours pose the biggest threat, so stay weather aware with the FOX 8 Weather App. Saints fans should be prepared for the possibility of showers ahead of the game tonight and some storms following.
Otherwise, most of Monday will be dry with a southerly wind. Highs will top out in the low 80s. Behind the front, we expect a dramatic drop in temperatures with highs only in the low 50s for Tuesday. It will feel like the 40s most of the day because of strong northerly winds.
Wednesday and Thursday mornings will be extra cold with freezing temperatures likely north of the Lake.
