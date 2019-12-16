WATCH: Hundreds of kids receive bikes and toys at New Orleans toy giveaway

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Excited kids lined outside of Chicken & Watermelon and the Jazz Daquiri Lounge at 6 a.m. on Saturday in hopes of receiving presents.
700 bikes and over 1,000 toys were distributed in front of the restaurant and daiquiri shop for their fourth annual toy drive and giveaway. Each year, owners Ronn Woods and Skip Nicholas host the event for kids around the Broadmoor and Central City neighborhoods.
Some of the individuals and organizations that helped provide toys for the event include businessman Jeffrey Thomas, Operation Restoration, and Walmart.
