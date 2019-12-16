Woman suffers gunshot wound in south Seventh Ward area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said a woman was shot in the leg early Monday morning in the Seventh Ward area.
Officers are investigating the shooting as an aggravated battery.
They said it happened at the intersection of N. Villere and Elysian Fields. Police recieved the call around 3:58 a.m. after the victim arrived at the hospital.
No further details are available. If you have any information on this shooting, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
