After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Colts

I’ve never seen Brees look better, which is saying something considering how many incredible performances he’s had over the last 14 years. He was masterful: 29/30 (another record), 307 yards and four touchdowns. His one incompletion came on his eighth pass of the game early in the second quarter on a throw away to Latavius Murray. He went on to complete his next 22 straight. My personal favorite had to be the over route his connected with Jared Cook. Brees placed it perfectly right as Cook turned his head for the catch.