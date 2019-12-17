Brees breaks Manning’s TD passing record; Saints crush the Colts

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees broke Peyton Manning’s all-time TD passing record, and delivered the Saints a blowout win over the Colts in the process, 34-7.
Brees totaled four touchdown passes on Monday Night Football, giving No. 9 541 TD passes in his career. Manning finished with 539 TD passes.
Brees finished the contest 29-30 passing, 307 yards, 4 touchdown passes. Brees broke the record for completion percentage in a game at 96.7.
The record-breaker, Brees hooked up with Josh Hill for a 5-yard touchdown. The third quarter score expanded the Black and Gold’s lengthy lead to 27-0.
The Saints improved to 11-3 on the season. They hold down the 3-seed in the NFC with two games remaining in the regular season.
Brees found his favorite target, Michael Thomas, for a 15-yard touchdown. That was touchdown No. 538 for Brees. That connection tied Brees with the Patriots’ Tom Brady, and gave the Black and Gold a 10-0 advantage.
Thomas grabbed 11 receptions for a 130 yards. Thomas now has 132 receptions on the season. He trails Marvin Harrison’s single-season record for receptions by 11.
Brees tied Manning’s record when he connected with Tre’Quan Smith for a 21-yard touchdown. No. 539 extended the Saints lead to 17-0.
Special teams ignited the Saints’ first points of the contest. Dwayne Washington blocked a Colts’ punt, setting up the Black and Gold at Indy’s 33-yard line. Wil Lutz connected on a 33-yard field goal, giving New Orleans a 3-0 lead.
