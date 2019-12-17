Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees became the NFL's all-time leader in touchdown passes, throwing for four scores to lead the New Orleans Saints to a 34-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The scoring strike that broke Peyton Manning's record of 539 career touchdown passes was a 5-yarder to Josh Hill in the third quarter. Brees finished the game with 541 career TD passes and also set an NFL record for completion percentage in a game at 96.7 by connecting on 29 of 30 passes. Saints receiver Michael Thomas caught 12 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joe Burrow's Heisman Trophy acceptance speech has inspired people to give to a charity in his Ohio hometown. A Facebook effort has led to more than $150,000 in donations to a food pantry in Athens in southeast Ohio. Organizers say donations really took off when people from Louisiana started giving. When the LSU quarterback accepted the award as college football's best player, he talked about the hard times he saw in his hometown.
UNDATED (AP) — The Associated Press has released its All-America team and it is full of players from LSU and Ohio State. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU highlights the first-team offense. Defensive end Chase Young of Ohio State leads the defense. Across all three AP All-America teams, the SEC had 18 players in all. The Big Ten had 17. The Pac-12 had 13 players, the Big 12 had 10 and the ACC had eight players.
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jacara Cross had 16 points as Jacksonville State easily beat Evansville 85-59 to halt a four-game losing streak on Monday night. The loss also put a stop to Evansville’s five-game win streak.
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Jordan Danberry had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Andra Espinoza-Hunter also scored 12 points and No. 15 Mississippi State beat Louisiana-Lafayette 64-48 to extend its road winning streak to 12 games. Espinoza-Hunter banked in a running 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer for a 30-25 lead, and the Bulldogs held ULL to 23 points in the second half to keep the nation's longest active road win streak. The Bulldogs entered after an eight-day break and shot just 41% with 25 turnovers, but held ULL to 16-of-51 shooting. Kimberly Burton led ULL (6-3) with eight points.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Teshaun Hightower posted 15 points as Tulane topped Alcorn State 68-57. Nic Thomas had 13 points for Tulane (8-2), which earned its fifth straight home victory.