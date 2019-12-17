Juan’s World: The New Broadway Jeaux

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Welcome in to Juan’s World and I wanted to give myself an extra 24-hours of reflection after Joe Burrow’s Heisman Trophy winning experience.
It was truly something to see and a pleasure to see up close and personal. I think to the beginning of the season when I was not on the Burrow bandwagon. I wanted to see more from the graduate transfer. I’ve now seen more than enough to know that i was way off about this kid.
He’s the real deal and I expect him to be a real pro once that time comes. Until then, I’m excited to see how he bounces back from winning pretty much every award that’s been in front of him this post season.
But, honestly, I’m not expecting anything different from what I’ve already seen. Joe Burrow seems to walk to the beat of a different drum. He has a focus that hasn’t been seen in an LSU quarterback in a long time, if ever. And all of the success he’s had, he’s quick to credit to everyone else instead of his hard work and dedication.
That’s the mark of a true leader and hopefully, in a few weeks time, we’ll be saying it’s the sign of a national champion as well.
Juan’s World, Juan’s World. Excellent!!!
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.