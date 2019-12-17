Juan’s World: Paging Dr. Brees

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Welcome into Juan’s World and just when you think you’ve seen everything there is to see from Drew Brees, the Saints quarterback gives you a little bit more.
Twenty-nine of thirty passing for 307-yards and four scores. Surgical, decisive, clinical are words that come to mind to describe his performance Monday night in their dominant 34-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
At one point, Brees threw 21-straight completions. The trivia question 20-years from now will be, which Saints player caught Brees’ record-setting touchdown. That’ll be tight-end Josh Hill.
Brees now has 341 NFL touchdowns and counting. The closest active player is Tom Brady, who’s three back. I have a feeling that everybody and their statistical cousin will be keeping this tally for the remainder of the season and beyond because both quarterbacks don’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
These are good times for the Saints. An 11-3 record and still in the hunt for home field advantage throughout the playoffs. They need some help for that to happen and the Saints need to win every game going forward. The latter, I have no doubt can happen, after tonight’s performance.
Juan’s World, Juan’s World. Excellent!!!
