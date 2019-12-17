LSU puts streak on line vs ETSU

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: LSU's Emmitt Williams has averaged 15.4 points and 7.9 rebounds while Skylar Mays has put up 16 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals. For the Buccaneers, Bo Hodges has averaged 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while Tray Boyd III has put up 14.6 points.BRILLIANT BO: Hodges has connected on 33.3 percent of the 21 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 11 over the last five games. He's also converted 65.2 percent of his foul shots this season.