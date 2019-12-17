LSU’s Ed Orgeron named AP Coach of the Year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is The Associated Press Coach of the Year for college football.
Orgeron has guided LSU to a 13-0 record so far this season and an SEC championship.
Baylor’s Matt Rhule was second in voting and Ohio State’s Ryan Day was third.
This year, LSU joined Notre Dame (1943) as the only teams in college football history to beat five top 10 teams before playing in a bowl game.
Of Orgeron’s 38 total wins as the head Tiger, 29 have come by double-figures, 16 have come against teams ranked in the top 25, and 10 of those were against opponents ranked in the top 10.
The Tigers are 13-0 for only the second time in school history and will play in the CFP National Semifinal game against No. 4 Oklahoma on Dec. 28 in the Chick-fil-A Bowl in Atlanta.
Orgeron was also named the AP SEC Coach of the Year.
