Overtime Podcast #119 - Brees doubles up on history in blowout of Colts

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees doubles up on history in the Saints’ 34-7 win over the Colts as he surpasses Peyton Manning’s career touchdown record and sets a new mark for single-game completion percentage.
Hear how every unit of the team bounced back in a nearly-flawless 34-7 beatdown of the Colts. Plus, an update on the road to re-securing one of the top two seeds in the NFC and the homefield advantage that comes with it.
