People across Miss. cleaning up after tornadoes touch down

GUNTOWN, Miss. (WMC) - Here in the mid-south parts of northern Mississippi were in the path of storms. There was a tornado warning near Oxford Monday afternoon.
But right now there are only reports of strong wind from thunderstorms there. Areas near Taylor, Mississippi did receive some damage.
Video shows a system moving though Guntown just outside Tupelo. There was significant damage to a church in the town and an 18-wheeler was blown off the road on Highway 45. The National Weather Service will survey the damage in Guntown today.
Further south, seven people went to the hospital in Sumrall outside Hattiesburg when The Douglass Graham Group home was damaged from a confirmed tornado there.
And homes and trailers were destroyed in Edwards outside Jackson in another tornado that hit the central and southern parts of the state.
“All of a sudden this loud noise come through and I was hollering for her to go get in the closet. She wasn’t moving so I ran and got in my closet and I said you can stay there if you want to. I heard glass scattering everywhere trees falling I been here for 42 years I never experience anything like this before.”
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had close to 30 reports of tornadoes in the southern United States yesterday.
In Alabama, two people died during Monday’s severe weather and one person died in Louisiana.
Several tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service, but again crews will be out across the region today surveying the damage.
