Section 642: What does the Drew Brees record-breaking night have to do with the Falcons?

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees entered the record books again on Monday Night Football by throwing his 540th touchdown, passing Peyton Manning. Here are some fun facts about Drew Brees and his record-setting stats:
-If you stacked his footballs thrown for touchdowns (496 ft.) nose-to-nose, they’re about 50-feet higher than the Louisiana State Capitol (450 ft.)
-If he was throwing the football down the I-10, his career yards would take you from New Orleans to Grammercy.
-He's thown the length of the Superdome field 768 times and he's on the opponent's 16 yard line now ... headed for 769.
Now, what does all of this have to do with the Atlanta Falcons?
For some of us in news, we have totally forgotten how to add, subtract, multiply ... and as for long division, forget it.
-If you divide the number of touchdowns Brees threw for (4) into the number of yards thrown against the Indianapolis Colts (307), it equals 76.75. When you add 7+6+7+5, it equals 25. That’s the lead the Falcons blew against the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.
The Saints beat the Colts 34-7 in the Superdome.
