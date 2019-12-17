Shelby: Windy & Cold Tuesday

As lingering showers move out, cold and windy conditions are moving in. Cloudy skies will stick around most of the day, and temperatures will hover in the upper 40s to low 50s all day with northerly winds 15-25 MPH.
Overnight, the clouds will clear and a light freeze is expected north of the Lake.
Be sure to bring pets inside and protect any sensitive plants. Even colder conditions are expected by Thursday morning with lows in the mid 30s south of Lake Pontchartrain and some spots dipping to the upper 20s north.
Dry skies and highs in the 50s will last through the end of the week.
Over the weekend, there is a chance for some rain as highs continue climbing into the lows to mid 60s.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.